Cognizant Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, will announce results for the fourth quarter of 2019 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, after market close.

Following the release, Cognizant management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern) to discuss operating performance for the quarter. To participate in the conference call, domestic callers can dial 877-810-9510 and international callers can dial 201-493-6778 and provide the following conference passcode: Cognizant Call.

The conference call will also be available live on the Investor Relations section of the Cognizant website at http://investors.cognizant.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and to download and install any necessary audio software.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available by dialing (877) 660-6853 for domestic callers or (201) 612-7415 for international callers and entering 13695115 from two hours after the end of the call until Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The replay will also be available at Cognizant's website http://investors.cognizant.com for 60 days following the call.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 193 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us on Twitter: Cognizant.

SOURCE Cognizant

Related Links

http://www.cognizant.com

