Cognizant Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Announces Details for 2021 Investor Briefing

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, today announced details for its third quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call, as well as its upcoming virtual investor briefing.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Cognizant will announce results for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after market close.

Following the release, Cognizant management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern) to discuss operating performance for the quarter. To access the conference call, domestic callers can dial 877-810-9510 and international callers can dial 201-493-6778, with both providing conference passcode: Cognizant Call.

The conference call will also be streamed live on the Investor Relations section of the Cognizant website at http://investors.cognizant.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software.

A replay will be available by dialing 877-660-6853 for domestic callers or 201-612-7415 for international callers using passcode 13723436. The replay will be live from two hours after the end of the call until Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The replay will also be available at Cognizant's website http://investors.cognizant.com for 60 days following the call.

2021 Investor Briefing

Cognizant will host a virtual Investor Briefing on Thursday, November 18, 2021, beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern). The event will include discussion of the company's strategy and financial outlook, featuring presentations from Chief Executive Officer Brian Humphries and Chief Financial Officer Jan Siegmund.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on Cognizant's Investor Relations website at http://investors.cognizant.com.

