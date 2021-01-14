Cognoa Appoints Industry Veteran Eric B. Mosbrooker as Chief Operations Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognoa , the leading pediatric behavioral health company developing diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for children living with autism and other behavioral health conditions, today announced the appointment of Eric B. Mosbrooker as Chief Operations Officer. Mosbrooker will be responsible for overseeing and leading the global commercialization of the company's product offerings, expanding Cognoa's operational capabilities and implementing scalable business processes.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Eric to Cognoa. With his experience and operational expertise building large-scale global commercial organizations in complex healthcare areas, Eric is an invaluable addition to the team," said David Happel, CEO of Cognoa. "2020 was a significant year for Cognoa, culminating in a successful pivotal study and submission of the data to the FDA under priority review. As we prepare for our next stage of growth, Eric will play a crucial role ramping up our commercialization efforts and building the capabilities required to successfully launch the first FDA-cleared digital autism diagnostic. We look forward to having Eric on board to help introduce our solutions to the healthcare community."

Mosbrooker joins Cognoa from Audentes Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapy products for patients living with rare, life-threatening diseases, where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Mosbrooker brings more than 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry, with the majority of his tenure focused on successfully launching and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. Mosbrooker previously served in leadership roles at Horizon Therapeutics, Raptor Pharmaceuticals, Onyx Pharmaceuticals and Alexion. He also has extensive experience in management and health technology consulting from his time at IBM, Teltech Resource Network Corporation, and Kohler Company.

"I am thrilled to be joining Cognoa at such an exciting time in the company's development and look forward to working alongside this highly dedicated and talented team as we help to address a large, critical need within the autism care ecosystem." Looking to the company's mission, Mosbrooker explained, "families and caregivers expressing concerns about their children's development continue to struggle to access timely services to enable positive, life-altering outcomes. Cognoa is addressing this issue head on with its initial priority to improve the diagnostic journey by equipping pediatricians to make diagnoses in the primary care setting. I look forward to bringing Cognoa's innovative solution to market and supporting families throughout the care journey."

Mosbrooker joins Cognoa at an important time for the company which recently submitted its digital autism diagnostic to the FDA for clearance after surpassing all FDA targets in its pivotal study . Cognoa's autism diagnostic and therapeutic solutions have also been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA.

