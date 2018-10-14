Cogobuy Won Outstanding Performance Component Distributor: IoT

HONG KONG, Nov. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogobuy Group ("Cogobuy" or the "Company", stock code: 400.HK; with its subsidiaries (the ''Group'')), a platform providing artificial intelligence and internet of things ("AIoT") business solutions in China, is pleased to announce that the Group won the Outstanding Performance Component Distributor: IoT award at the 2018 Distributor Awards Ceremony, hosted by ASPENCORE, the world's largest electronics industry media group, on 9 November.

The award recognizes component distributors who have made outstanding contributions to the development of China's Internet of Things ("IoT") industry, and promoted upstream and downstream cooperation within the electronics industry during the year. Winners of the award were chosen by ASPENCORE's jury of analysts, Electronics Supply and Manufacturing-China, EET Times China and EDN China readers, and user community. The award highlights the success of Cogobuy's dual business model as an AIoT Business Service Platform and IC component Trading Platform, and the Company's broad industry influence.

Mr. Jeffrey Kang, CEO of Cogobuy Group, said, "Cogobuy has been committed to the development of China's artificial intelligence and Internet of Things industries -- introducing Chinese and worldwide leading chip manufacturers and AIoT solution providers to the AIoT's ecosystem -- and it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts. Artificial intelligence is a strategic priority for our country, which is now engaged in a nationwide push for technological development and industrial transformation. China's AI industry is entering a golden period of development, which will in turn support innovation and new opportunities in the electronic components industry. We will look forward to maintaining our innovative spirit, focusing on the needs of high-growth customers in emerging areas, and continuing to promote the coordinated development of our industry."

About Cogobuy Group

Cogobuy Group is headquartered in Shenzhen, with offices and branches across major cities in China, including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Wuhan, Chengdu, Nanjing, Hangzhou, and Xi'an, as well as overseas branches in the United States, Singapore, Israel, and Japan. The Group is comprised of Cogobuy.com, the top largest IC Components distributor, and INGDAN.com, the leading AIoT Business Service Platform. Cogobuy's AIoT ecosystem connects cloud computing and AI core technologies with the Group's expertise in edge computing, machine learning, and deep customization. With the ecosystem, the Group aims to provide AIoT solutions to vertical industries such as smart cars, smart homes, robotics, and customized AIoT chips. For further information, please refer to the Company's website at http://www.cogobuy.com/.

