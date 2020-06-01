COhatch sets sights on Hyde Park with North High Brewing

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COhatch is on the move again. The coworking startup is already expanding its Cincinnati presence to include Hyde Park as it bring its brand of coworking that supports community, innovation and philanthropy to the East side of town, along with North High Brewing Co. Purchased for $2 million, its second location in Cincinnati will provide the perfect complement to an area known for its charm, upscale boutiques and chic restaurants.

Helping to meet the demand for community and office space close to home, COhatch will re-purpose and re-energize the 13,000 square foot, three-story brick building at 2724 Erie Avenue to feature coworking and event space. The new coworking site will be located directly across from Hyde Park Square and offer members easy access to green space.

"We are thrilled to offer our members such a vibrant location for co-working, off-site meetings, social events and really living their best lives in the neighborhoods they love," said Matt Davis, founder and CEO of COhatch. "COhatch continually reinvents its spaces to provide its members with the best, newest and most exciting experiences, not to mention what we are known for and that's building community to support entrepreneurs, start-ups, nonprofits and larger companies looking for satellite offices close to home."

COhatch will occupy the second and third floors of the Hyde Park building. The first floor will continue to be co-anchored by Alfio's Buon Cibo restaurant that features Italian cuisine with an Argentine twist. As one of Ohio's largest microbrewers of craft beer, North High Brewing Co. will occupy an adjacent first floor location, where Keegan's Seafood market was previously located. Both options will provide a unique experience and help to foster collaboration among members and the community.

"Joining forces with COhatch is the perfect fit for us," said Tim Ward, co-owner of North High Brewing Co. "Our brand is built on delivering experiences for our customers which is fully aligned with the COhatch mission to bring people together. Members and area residents will be able to sample, taste and buy our beer products that will be brewed and served onsite while experiencing and enjoying all the process has to offer."

Expected to open in the fall, COhatch at Hyde Park will predominantly feature private offices with some coworking spaces, combined with four to five meeting rooms and a special launch pad type space for private events. It will include a standard set of business amenities (Wi-Fi, desk, fax, mail, print services).

The meeting and event spaces will be available to the community as well as COhatch members and are suitable for hosting off-site company meetings and celebratory life events.

Hyde Park is the second location for COhatch in the greater Cincinnati area joining its Deerfield Towne Center site in Mason that is slated to open in July, bringing its total locations open or under development to 15 and more than 150,000 square feet in the Midwest. This represents a tripling of COhatch's footprint since its inception in 2016.

Members gain access to all COhatch resources and spaces at any of its locations throughout the region including GIVE scholarships, a Florida beach house, the "Mobi" community trailer, health and wellness coaching and special member events.

Currently the company is running a No Business Left Behind promotion to help businesses during the pandemic.

About COhatch

COhatch, a new kind of shared work, social, and family space built on community, offers members the services, activities, and amenities to live a fully integrated life that balances work, family, well-being, community and giving back. Founded in 2016, COhatch was created through the collaboration of a group of friends who wanted to live out their ideal lives and improve their community. COhatch has 10 locations in Columbus, Dayton and Springfield, Ohio with plans to develop 10 additional sites each in Cleveland, Cincinnati and Indianapolis. Visit www.cohatch.com for more information. Follow COhatch on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

