Cohen & Company to Move to Expanded Office Space in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Company is pleased to announce its growth in the Pittsburgh market with its move to 525 William Penn Place, Suite 3010. The firm is taking approximately 12,000 square feet in its new office, a significant expansion from its former location in the Grant Building, which was 4,780 square feet. This new space marks Cohen & Company's third expansion since entering the Pittsburgh market in 2016. The move accommodates the rapid growth of the office, which began as a one-person startup and has expanded to a team of over 30 employees.

"We are fortunate to have established great relationships in the Pittsburgh market, both in the technology sector as well as many other industries important to the region," says Randy Myeroff, Cohen & Company CEO. "Our success is due to our exceptional professionals who deliver superior service and expertise to our clients each and every day. Remaining true to this client-focused model will be critical to helping our clients succeed and driving our ability to grow."

The firm's new space comes after nine months of renovating, redesigning and rebuilding the space from floor to ceiling. Supported by Bostwick Design Partnership and MBM Contracting, this new space pays homage to Pittsburgh's industrial past and embraces its current tech boom, while maintaining the presence of a professional services firm. The office includes three traditional conference rooms, three collaboration rooms and a flex space, which can be used as a kitchen area, lounge or training room, and standing desks to encourage a healthy working environment.

"We incorporated feedback from our employees to create the type of environment they work best in and also tried to reflect the style of our clients, many of whom are in the tech ecosystem," said Jeff Kovacs, assurance partner and team lead for Cohen & Company's Pittsburgh office. "I'm very pleased with the result and excited for the collaboration, teamwork and energy our people will continue to build on in this new and exciting space."

Bostwick Design Partnership, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, has worked with Cohen & Company numerous times, including on the design of its Cleveland, Detroit, Youngstown and Akron offices. Bostwick's presence in Pittsburgh presented a great opportunity to collaborate again on this new space.

"Cohen & Company makes a point of letting each office form their own personality, and the creative design of the office reflects that personality," said Robert Bostwick, president and director of Design at Bostwick Design Partnership. "One of the more unique aspects of this new office is that instead of having the flex space at the back of the office, it is located in front of the house and is client facing."

MBM Contracting is a Pittsburgh-based general contracting company that specializes in construction management and general contracting. They worked closely with Bostwick to complete the trendy new office space.

"This new office has a very modern, sleek design with lots of bright colors and glass," said Bryan Brown, vice president of MBM Contracting. "This feels much more collaborative than a standard office space and will be attractive to potential employees and clients."

The Pittsburgh office's comprehensive service offerings include tax, assurance and advisory services for numerous industries. Cohen & Company is currently hiring both new and experienced staff in Pittsburgh, cultivating existing relationships and working with universities nationwide to develop and attract talent.

About Cohen & Company

Ranked as the 5th fastest growing accounting firm in the country, Cohen & Company offers assurance, tax and advisory services to clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide. The firm serves a broad range of clients, from privately held companies and their owners; to public and private funds, advisors and fund service providers within the investment industry; to Fortune 1000 multinational enterprises. Cohen & Company was founded in 1977; has more than 650 associates in Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin; and has an international presence in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Learn more at cohencpa.com.

About MBM Contracting

MBM Contracting Inc. is a family-owned general contracting company with 30 years of commercial construction experience in and around the Pittsburgh area. MBM also provides construction management, pre-construction, design build and self-perform construction services to the healthcare, restaurant, retail, corporate, higher education and light industrial industries. Our experienced team of construction professionals can assist with any commercial construction project including new construction or renovations.

About Bostwick Design Partnership

Bostwick Design Partnership provides exceptional client service through active listening, innovative solutions, and design excellence. For over 50 years, the firm has followed this approach to improve the way patients heal, students learn, employees work, and communities connect through architecture.

