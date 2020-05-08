Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2020

NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $62.1 billion as of April 30, 2020, an increase of $4.8 billion from assets under management at March 31, 2020. Net inflows of $744 million and market appreciation of $4.2 billion were partially offset by distributions of $198 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

 

AUM

 

Net

Market

Appreciation

 

AUM

By investment vehicle:

3/31/2020

Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

4/30/2020

Institutional Accounts:




  Japan Subadvisory

$7,792

$55

$555

($110)

$8,292

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

4,205

63

295

-

4,563

  Advisory

13,048

243

856

-

14,147

Total Institutional Accounts

25,045

361

1,706

(110)

27,002

Open-end Funds

24,561

383

1,897

(45)

26,796

Closed-end Funds

7,763

-

616

(43)

8,336

Total AUM

$57,369

$744

$4,219

($198)

$62,134

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative
income. Our specialties include real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural
resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in
1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong
Kong and Tokyo.

