Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2020
May 08, 2020, 19:17 ET
NEW YORK, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $62.1 billion as of April 30, 2020, an increase of $4.8 billion from assets under management at March 31, 2020. Net inflows of $744 million and market appreciation of $4.2 billion were partially offset by distributions of $198 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
Appreciation
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
3/31/2020
|
Flows
|
(Depreciation)
|
Distributions
|
4/30/2020
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
$7,792
|
$55
|
$555
|
($110)
|
$8,292
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
4,205
|
63
|
295
|
-
|
4,563
|
Advisory
|
13,048
|
243
|
856
|
-
|
14,147
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
25,045
|
361
|
1,706
|
(110)
|
27,002
|
Open-end Funds
|
24,561
|
383
|
1,897
|
(45)
|
26,796
|
Closed-end Funds
|
7,763
|
-
|
616
|
(43)
|
8,336
|
Total AUM
|
$57,369
|
$744
|
$4,219
|
($198)
|
$62,134
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative
income. Our specialties include real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural
resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in
1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong
Kong and Tokyo.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
