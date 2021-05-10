Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For April 2021

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

May 10, 2021, 16:05 ET

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $92.8 billion as of April 30, 2021, an increase of $5.8 billion from assets under management at March 31, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $821 million and market appreciation of $5.2 billion, partially offset by distributions of $200 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)






($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

3/31/2021

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

4/30/2021

Institutional Accounts:




  Japan Subadvisory

$9,924

($129)

$856

($97)

$10,554

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,335

37

423

-

6,795

  Advisory

20,279

406

1,272

-

21,957

Total Institutional Accounts

36,538

314

2,551

(97)

39,306

Open-end Funds

38,623

406

2,139

(54)

41,114

Closed-end Funds

11,879

101

490

(49)

12,421

Total AUM

$87,040

$821

$5,180

($200)

$92,841

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

