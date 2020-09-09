Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For August 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $72.1 billion as of August 31, 2020, an increase of $1.9 billion from assets under management at July 31, 2020. Net inflows of $1.0 billion and market appreciation of $1.2 billion were partially offset by distributions of $211 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

 

AUM

 

Net

Market

Appreciation

 

AUM

By investment vehicle:

7/31/2020

Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

8/31/2020

Institutional Accounts:




  Japan Subadvisory

$9,231

$66

$110

($119)

$9,288

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,266

(47)

122

-

5,341

  Advisory

15,944

566

384

-

16,894

Total Institutional Accounts

30,441

585

616

(119)

31,523

Open-end Funds

30,879

365

460

(50)

31,654

Closed-end Funds

8,812

50

76

(42)

8,896

Total AUM

$70,132

$1,000

$1,152

($211)

$72,073

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

