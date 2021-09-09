Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For August 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $100.5 billion as of August 31, 2021, an increase of $950 million from assets under management at July 31, 2021. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.7 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $554 million and distributions of $205 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 7/31/2021 Flows Appreciation Distributions 8/31/2021 Institutional Accounts:









Advisory $24,057 ($1,040) $418 $ - $23,435 Japan Subadvisory 10,854 (12) 233 (97) 10,978 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,561 (66) 120 - 6,615 Total Institutional Accounts 41,472 (1,118) 771 (97) 41,028 Open-end Funds 45,360 658 762 (59) 46,721 Closed-end Funds 12,672 (94) 176 (49) 12,705 Total AUM $99,504 ($554) $1,709 ($205) $100,454

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

