Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For August 2022

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Sep 12, 2022, 16:19 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. ( NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $89.8 billion as of August 31, 2022, a decrease of $4.2 billion from assets under management at July 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $4.2 billion and distributions of $180 million, partially offset by net inflows of $197 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)






($ in millions)

   AUM

     Net

Market

  AUM

By investment vehicle:

  7/31/2022

     Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

  8/31/2022

 

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$21,725

$46

($1,052)

$ -

$20,719

  Japan Subadvisory

9,704

24

(570)

(78)

9,080

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,830

229

(340)

-

5,719

Total Institutional Accounts

37,259

299

(1,962)

(78)

35,518

Open-end Funds

44,363

(105)

(1,921)

(51)

42,286

Closed-end Funds

12,379

3

(342)

(51)

11,989

Total AUM

$94,001

$197

($4,225)

($180)

$89,793

About Cohen & Steers  
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo. 

