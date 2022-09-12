Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For August 2022
Sep 12, 2022, 16:19 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. ( NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $89.8 billion as of August 31, 2022, a decrease of $4.2 billion from assets under management at July 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $4.2 billion and distributions of $180 million, partially offset by net inflows of $197 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
7/31/2022
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
8/31/2022
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$21,725
|
$46
|
($1,052)
|
$ -
|
$20,719
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
9,704
|
24
|
(570)
|
(78)
|
9,080
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,830
|
229
|
(340)
|
-
|
5,719
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
37,259
|
299
|
(1,962)
|
(78)
|
35,518
|
Open-end Funds
|
44,363
|
(105)
|
(1,921)
|
(51)
|
42,286
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,379
|
3
|
(342)
|
(51)
|
11,989
|
Total AUM
|
$94,001
|
$197
|
($4,225)
|
($180)
|
$89,793
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
