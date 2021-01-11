Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2020

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Jan 11, 2021, 16:25 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $79.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $3.2 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2020. The increase was due to net inflows of $1.4 billion and market appreciation of $2.2 billion, partially offset by distributions of $419 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

 

AUM

 

Net

 

Market

 

AUM

By investment vehicle:

11/30/2020

Flows

 Appreciation

Distributions

12/31/2020

Institutional Accounts:




  Japan Subadvisory

$9,457

$32

$358

($127)

$9,720

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,635

67

205

-

5,907

  Advisory

17,348

(295)

575

-

17,628

Total Institutional Accounts

32,440

(196)

1,138

(127)

33,255

Open-end Funds

33,729

812

860

(241)

35,160

Closed-end Funds

10,503

822

219

(51)

11,493

Total AUM

$76,672

$1,438

$2,217

($419)

$79,908

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

