Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For December 2022

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Jan 10, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.4 billion as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $3.8 billion from assets under management at November 30, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $2.6 billion, distributions of $887 million and net outflows of $260 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

 

   AUM

 

     Net

 

Market

 

  AUM

By investment vehicle:

  11/30/2022

     Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

  12/31/2022

Institutional Accounts:





  Advisory

$19,572

($379)

($562)

$ -

$18,631

  Japan Subadvisory

8,770

99

(409)

(84)

8,376

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,598

(59)

(173)

-

5,366

Total Institutional Accounts

33,940

(339)

(1,144)

(84)

32,373

Open-end Funds

38,695

76

(1,206)

(662)

36,903

Closed-end Funds

11,549

3

(262)

(141)

11,149

Total AUM

$84,184

($260)

($2,612)

($887)

$80,425
About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

