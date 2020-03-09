Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2020

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $69.3 billion as of February 29, 2020, a decrease of $4.0 billion from assets under management at January 31, 2020. Net inflows of $593 million were offset by market depreciation of $4.4 billion and distributions of $194 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market Appreciation

AUM By investment vehicle: 1/31/2020 Flows (Depreciation) Distributions 2/29/2020 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $10,419 $149 ($785) ($105) $9,678 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,916 (8) (459) - 5,449 Advisory 15,795 (141) (1,058) - 14,596 Total Institutional Accounts 32,130 0 (2,302) (105) 29,723 Open-end Funds 31,462 226 (1,508) (47) 30,133 Closed-end Funds 9,716 367 (634) (42) 9,407 Total AUM $73,308 $593 ($4,444) ($194) $69,263

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

