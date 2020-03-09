Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2020

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Mar 09, 2020, 16:29 ET

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $69.3 billion as of February 29, 2020, a decrease of $4.0 billion from assets under management at January 31, 2020. Net inflows of $593 million were offset by market depreciation of $4.4 billion and distributions of $194 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

 

AUM

 

Net

Market

Appreciation

 

AUM

By investment vehicle:

1/31/2020

Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

2/29/2020

Institutional Accounts:




  Japan Subadvisory

$10,419

$149

($785)

($105)

$9,678

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,916

(8)

(459)

-

5,449

  Advisory

15,795

(141)

(1,058)

-

14,596

Total Institutional Accounts

32,130

0

(2,302)

(105)

29,723

Open-end Funds

31,462

226

(1,508)

(47)

30,133

Closed-end Funds

9,716

367

(634)

(42)

9,407

Total AUM

$73,308

$593

($4,444)

($194)

$69,263

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.  Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

