Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For February 2022
Mar 08, 2022, 16:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $98.9 billion as of February 28, 2022, a decrease of $3.2 billion from assets under management at January 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.5 billion and distributions of $197 million, partially offset by net inflows of $479 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
1/31/2022
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
2/28/2022
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$24,195
|
($100)
|
($726)
|
$ -
|
$23,369
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
10,535
|
59
|
(435)
|
(92)
|
10,067
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,404
|
17
|
(149)
|
-
|
6,272
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
41,134
|
(24)
|
(1,310)
|
(92)
|
39,708
|
Open-end Funds
|
48,434
|
195
|
(1,798)
|
(56)
|
46,775
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,506
|
308
|
(349)
|
(49)
|
12,416
|
Total AUM
|
$102,074
|
$479
|
($3,457)
|
($197)
|
$98,899
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
