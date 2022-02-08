Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For January 2022
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $102.1 billion as of January 31, 2022, a decrease of $4.6 billion from assets under management at December 31, 2021. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $5.4 billion and distributions of $200 million, partially offset by net inflows of $999 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
12/31/2021
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
1/31/2022
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$24,599
|
$763
|
($1,167)
|
$ -
|
$24,195
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
11,329
|
(3)
|
(697)
|
(94)
|
10,535
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,799
|
(28)
|
(367)
|
-
|
6,404
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
42,727
|
732
|
(2,231)
|
(94)
|
41,134
|
Open-end Funds
|
50,911
|
201
|
(2,621)
|
(57)
|
48,434
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,991
|
66
|
(502)
|
(49)
|
12,506
|
Total AUM
|
$106,629
|
$999
|
($5,354)
|
($200)
|
$102,074
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
