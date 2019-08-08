Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2019

News provided by

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Aug 08, 2019, 16:22 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $63.1 billion as of July 31, 2019, an increase of $749 million from June 30, 2019. The increase was due to market appreciation of $794 million and net inflows of $255 million, partially offset by distributions of $181 million and a conversion(1) of $119 million from certain institutional accounts to model-based portfolios.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)


 

($ in millions)

 

AUM

Market

Appreciation

 

AUM

By investment vehicle:

June 2019

Net Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

Conversion

July 2019







Institutional Accounts:





   Japan Subadvisory

$8,508

$6

$121

($99)

-

$8,536

   Subadvisory ex Japan

4,644

16

34

-

($119)

4,575

   Advisory

14,099

242

142

-

-

14,483

Total Institutional Accounts

27,251

264

297

(99)

(119)

27,594

Open-end Funds

25,706

(9)

415

(40)

-

26,072

Closed-end Funds

9,436

-

82

(42)

-

9,476

Total AUM

$62,393

$255

$794

($181)

($119)

$63,142




(1) 

This conversion, which has no effect on revenue, increases model-based portfolios to approximately $4.4 billion. Model-based portfolios are currently excluded from assets under management.

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.  Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

You just read:

Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2019

News provided by

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Aug 08, 2019, 16:22 ET