Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $63.1 billion as of July 31, 2019, an increase of $749 million from June 30, 2019. The increase was due to market appreciation of $794 million and net inflows of $255 million, partially offset by distributions of $181 million and a conversion(1) of $119 million from certain institutional accounts to model-based portfolios.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)



($ in millions) AUM

Market Appreciation



AUM By investment vehicle: June 2019 Net Flows (Depreciation) Distributions Conversion July 2019













Institutional Accounts:











Japan Subadvisory $8,508 $6 $121 ($99) - $8,536 Subadvisory ex Japan 4,644 16 34 - ($119) 4,575 Advisory 14,099 242 142 - - 14,483 Total Institutional Accounts 27,251 264 297 (99) (119) 27,594 Open-end Funds 25,706 (9) 415 (40) - 26,072 Closed-end Funds 9,436 - 82 (42) - 9,476 Total AUM $62,393 $255 $794 ($181) ($119) $63,142









(1) This conversion, which has no effect on revenue, increases model-based portfolios to approximately $4.4 billion. Model-based portfolios are currently excluded from assets under management.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

