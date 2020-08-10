Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2020

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Aug 10, 2020, 16:23 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $70.1 billion as of July 31, 2020, an increase of $3.8 billion from assets under management at June 30, 2020. Net inflows of $1.3 billion and market appreciation of $2.7 billion were partially offset by distributions of $209 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

 

AUM

 

Net

Market

Appreciation

 

AUM

By investment vehicle:

6/30/2020

Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

7/31/2020

Institutional Accounts:




  Japan Subadvisory

$8,736

$134

$480

($119)

$9,231

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

4,880

189

197

-

5,266

  Advisory

15,251

42

651

-

15,944

Total Institutional Accounts

28,867

365

1,328

(119)

30,441

Open-end Funds

28,921

929

1,077

(48)

30,879

Closed-end Funds

8,539

-

315

(42)

8,812

Total AUM

$66,327

$1,294

$2,720

($209)

$70,132

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

