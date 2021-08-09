Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2021
Aug 09, 2021, 16:13 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $99.5 billion as of July 31, 2021, an increase of $3.3 billion from assets under management at June 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $782 million and market appreciation of $2.7 billion, partially offset by distributions of $208 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
6/30/2021
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
7/31/2021
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$23,115
|
$293
|
$649
|
$ -
|
$24,057
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
10,503
|
(37)
|
488
|
(100)
|
10,854
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,538
|
(188)
|
211
|
-
|
6,561
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
40,156
|
68
|
1,348
|
(100)
|
41,472
|
Open-end Funds
|
43,532
|
730
|
1,157
|
(59)
|
45,360
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,537
|
(16)
|
200
|
(49)
|
12,672
|
Total AUM
|
$96,225
|
$782
|
$2,705
|
($208)
|
$99,504
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
Share this article