Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2021

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Aug 09, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021  /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $99.5 billion as of July 31, 2021, an increase of $3.3 billion from assets under management at June 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $782 million and market appreciation of $2.7 billion, partially offset by distributions of $208 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

6/30/2021

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

7/31/2021

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$23,115

$293

$649

$ -

$24,057

  Japan Subadvisory

10,503

(37)

488

(100)

10,854

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,538

(188)

211

-

6,561

Total Institutional Accounts

40,156

68

1,348

(100)

41,472

Open-end Funds

43,532

730

1,157

(59)

45,360

Closed-end Funds

12,537

(16)

200

(49)

12,672

Total AUM

$96,225

$782

$2,705

($208)

$99,504

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

