Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For July 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $94.0 billion as of July 31, 2022, an increase of $6.1 billion from assets under management at June 30, 2022. The increase was due to net inflows of $327 million and market appreciation of $6.0 billion, partially offset by distributions of $183 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

6/30/2022

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

7/31/2022

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$20,135

$180

$1,410

$ -

$21,725

  Japan Subadvisory

8,939

48

798

(81)

9,704

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,432

(13)

411

-

5,830

Total Institutional Accounts

34,506

215

2,619

(81)

37,259

Open-end Funds

41,583

109

2,722

(51)

44,363

Closed-end Funds

11,773

3

654

(51)

12,379

Total AUM

$87,862

$327

$5,995

($183)

$94,001

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

