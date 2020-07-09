Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2020
Jul 09, 2020, 16:07 ET
NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $66.3 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of $2.5 billion from assets under management at May 31, 2020. Net inflows of $2.2 billion and market appreciation of $910 million were partially offset by distributions of $642 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
Appreciation
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
5/31/2020
|
Flows
|
(Depreciation)
|
Distributions
|
6/30/2020
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
$8,449
|
$145
|
$255
|
($113)
|
$8,736
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
4,751
|
63
|
66
|
-
|
4,880
|
Advisory
|
14,781
|
315
|
155
|
-
|
15,251
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
27,981
|
523
|
476
|
(113)
|
28,867
|
Open-end Funds
|
27,264
|
1,726
|
417
|
(486)
|
28,921
|
Closed-end Funds
|
8,565
|
-
|
17
|
(43)
|
8,539
|
Total AUM
|
$63,810
|
$2,249
|
$910
|
($642)
|
$66,327
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
