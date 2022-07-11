Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2022

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --—Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $87.9 billion as of June 30, 2022, a decrease of $6.4 billion from assets under management at May 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $5.6 billion, distributions of $649 million and net outflows of $210 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

5/31/2022

Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

6/30/2022

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$21,611

($30)

($1,446)

$ -

$20,135

  Japan Subadvisory

9,491

107

(582)

(77)

8,939

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,985

(81)

(472)

-

5,432

Total Institutional Accounts

37,087

(4)

(2,500)

(77)

34,506

Open-end Funds

44,788

(206)

(2,478)

(521)

41,583

Closed-end Funds

12,424

-

(600)

(51)

11,773

Total AUM

$94,299

($210)

($5,578)

($649)

$87,862

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

