Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For June 2022
Jul 11, 2022, 16:18 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --—Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $87.9 billion as of June 30, 2022, a decrease of $6.4 billion from assets under management at May 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $5.6 billion, distributions of $649 million and net outflows of $210 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
5/31/2022
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
6/30/2022
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$21,611
|
($30)
|
($1,446)
|
$ -
|
$20,135
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
9,491
|
107
|
(582)
|
(77)
|
8,939
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,985
|
(81)
|
(472)
|
-
|
5,432
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
37,087
|
(4)
|
(2,500)
|
(77)
|
34,506
|
Open-end Funds
|
44,788
|
(206)
|
(2,478)
|
(521)
|
41,583
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,424
|
-
|
(600)
|
(51)
|
11,773
|
Total AUM
|
$94,299
|
($210)
|
($5,578)
|
($649)
|
$87,862
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
