Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For March 2021

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $87.0 billion as of March 31, 2021, an increase of $4.0 billion from assets under management at February 28, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $1.5 billion and market appreciation of $2.7 billion, partially offset by distributions of $281 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM Net Market

AUM By investment vehicle: 2/28/2021 Flows Appreciation Distributions 3/31/2021 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $9,779 ($163) $408 ($100) $9,924 Subadvisory excluding Japan 6,053 70 212 - 6,335 Advisory 19,088 633 558 - 20,279 Total Institutional Accounts 34,920 540 1,178 (100) 36,538 Open-end Funds 36,678 990 1,087 (132) 38,623 Closed-end Funds 11,486 1 441 (49) 11,879 Total AUM $83,084 $1,531 $2,706 ($281) $87,040

About Cohen & Steers

Dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in everything we do, Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, focused on delivering attractive returns, income and diversification. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

