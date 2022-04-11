Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For March 2022

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $102.1 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of $3.2 billion from assets under management at February 28, 2022. The increase was due to market appreciation of $4.1 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $593 million and distributions of $300 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)






 ($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

  2/28/2022

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

  3/31/2022

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$23,369

($577)

$934

$ -

$23,726

  Japan Subadvisory

10,067

60

650

(85)

10,692

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,272

(68)

334

-

6,538

Total Institutional Accounts

39,708

(585)

1,918

(85)

40,956

Open-end Funds

46,775

(188)

1,684

(166)

48,105

Closed-end Funds

12,416

180

514

(49)

13,061

Total AUM

$98,899

($593)

$4,116

($300)

$102,122
About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

