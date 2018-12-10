Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $58.6 billion as of November 30, 2018, an increase of $741 million from October 31, 2018. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.5 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $530 million and distributions of $198 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)





















































Market









($ in millions) AUM

Net

Appreciation







AUM By investment vehicle: October 2018

Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions



November 2018





















Institutional Accounts:



















Japan Subadvisory $ 8,754

$ (103)

$ 394

$ (120)



$ 8,925 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,758

(69)

199

-



5,888 Advisory 12,101

(155)

269

-



12,215 Total Institutional Accounts 26,613

(327)

862

(120)



27,028 Open-end Funds 22,420

(203)

500

(35)



22,682 Closed-end Funds 8,810

-

107

(43)



8,874 Total $ 57,843

$ (530)

$ 1,469

$ (198)



$ 58,584

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.

