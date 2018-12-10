Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2018
NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $58.6 billion as of November 30, 2018, an increase of $741 million from October 31, 2018. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.5 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $530 million and distributions of $198 million.
|
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
|
Market
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Appreciation
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
October 2018
|
Flows
|
(Depreciation)
|
Distributions
|
November 2018
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
$ 8,754
|
$ (103)
|
$ 394
|
$ (120)
|
$ 8,925
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,758
|
(69)
|
199
|
-
|
5,888
|
Advisory
|
12,101
|
(155)
|
269
|
-
|
12,215
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
26,613
|
(327)
|
862
|
(120)
|
27,028
|
Open-end Funds
|
22,420
|
(203)
|
500
|
(35)
|
22,682
|
Closed-end Funds
|
8,810
|
-
|
107
|
(43)
|
8,874
|
Total
|
$ 57,843
|
$ (530)
|
$ 1,469
|
$ (198)
|
$ 58,584
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.
