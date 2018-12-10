Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2018

Cohen & Steers Inc

16:12 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $58.6 billion as of November 30, 2018, an increase of $741 million from October 31, 2018. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.5 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $530 million and distributions of $198 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)



























Market 




($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Appreciation



AUM

By investment vehicle:

October 2018

Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

November 2018











Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory

$              8,754

$        (103)

$               394

$         (120)

$              8,925

Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,758

(69)

199

-

5,888

Advisory

12,101

(155)

269

-

12,215

Total Institutional Accounts

26,613

(327)

862

(120)

27,028

Open-end Funds

22,420

(203)

500

(35)

22,682

Closed-end Funds

8,810

-

107

(43)

8,874

Total  

$            57,843

$        (530)

$            1,469

$         (198)

$            58,584

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.  Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seattle.

