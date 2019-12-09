Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2019

News provided by

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Dec 09, 2019, 16:31 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $71.2 billion as of November 30, 2019, a decrease of $784 million from assets under management at October 31, 2019. Net inflows of $630 million were offset by market depreciation of $656 million and distributions of $758 million

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

 

AUM

Market

Appreciation

 

AUM

By investment vehicle:

10/31/2019

Net Flows

(Depreciation)

Distributions

11/30/2019

Institutional Accounts:




   Japan Subadvisory

$10,431

$146

($146)

($102)

$10,329

   Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,901

(80)

(74)

-

5,747

   Advisory

15,522

(40)

(133)

-

15,349

Total Institutional Accounts

31,854

26

(353)

(102)

31,425

Open-end Funds

30,397

614

(208)

(614)

30,189

Closed-end Funds

9,701

(10)

(95)

(42)

9,554

Total AUM

$71,952

$630

($656)

($758)

$71,168

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions.  Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

You just read:

Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2019

News provided by

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Dec 09, 2019, 16:31 ET