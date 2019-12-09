Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2019
Dec 09, 2019, 16:31 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $71.2 billion as of November 30, 2019, a decrease of $784 million from assets under management at October 31, 2019. Net inflows of $630 million were offset by market depreciation of $656 million and distributions of $758 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Market
Appreciation
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
10/31/2019
|
Net Flows
|
(Depreciation)
|
Distributions
|
11/30/2019
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
$10,431
|
$146
|
($146)
|
($102)
|
$10,329
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,901
|
(80)
|
(74)
|
-
|
5,747
|
Advisory
|
15,522
|
(40)
|
(133)
|
-
|
15,349
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
31,854
|
26
|
(353)
|
(102)
|
31,425
|
Open-end Funds
|
30,397
|
614
|
(208)
|
(614)
|
30,189
|
Closed-end Funds
|
9,701
|
(10)
|
(95)
|
(42)
|
9,554
|
Total AUM
|
$71,952
|
$630
|
($656)
|
($758)
|
$71,168
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.
