Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $71.2 billion as of November 30, 2019, a decrease of $784 million from assets under management at October 31, 2019. Net inflows of $630 million were offset by market depreciation of $656 million and distributions of $758 million.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions) AUM

Market Appreciation

AUM By investment vehicle: 10/31/2019 Net Flows (Depreciation) Distributions 11/30/2019 Institutional Accounts:









Japan Subadvisory $10,431 $146 ($146) ($102) $10,329 Subadvisory excluding Japan 5,901 (80) (74) - 5,747 Advisory 15,522 (40) (133) - 15,349 Total Institutional Accounts 31,854 26 (353) (102) 31,425 Open-end Funds 30,397 614 (208) (614) 30,189 Closed-end Funds 9,701 (10) (95) (42) 9,554 Total AUM $71,952 $630 ($656) ($758) $71,168

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

