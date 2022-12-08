Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2022

News provided by

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Dec 08, 2022, 16:13 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $84.2 billion as of November 30, 2022, an increase of $4.2 billion from assets under management at October 31, 2022. The increase was due to market appreciation of $4.6 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $252 million and distributions of $177 million.

Assets Under Management
(unaudited)

($ in millions)

   AUM

Net

Market

AUM

By investment vehicle:

10/31/2022

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

11/30/2022

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$18,180

$152

$1,240

$ -

$19,572

  Japan Subadvisory

8,211

86

553

(80)

8,770

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

5,249

(45)

394

-

5,598

Total Institutional Accounts

31,640

193

2,187

(80)

33,940

Open-end Funds

37,228

(447)

1,960

(46)

38,695

Closed-end Funds

11,103

2

495

(51)

11,549

Total AUM

$79,971

($252)

$4,642

($177)

$84,184

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Also from this source

Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty Indexes...

Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics