Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For November 2022
Dec 08, 2022, 16:13 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $84.2 billion as of November 30, 2022, an increase of $4.2 billion from assets under management at October 31, 2022. The increase was due to market appreciation of $4.6 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $252 million and distributions of $177 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
10/31/2022
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
11/30/2022
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$18,180
|
$152
|
$1,240
|
$ -
|
$19,572
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
8,211
|
86
|
553
|
(80)
|
8,770
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
5,249
|
(45)
|
394
|
-
|
5,598
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
31,640
|
193
|
2,187
|
(80)
|
33,940
|
Open-end Funds
|
37,228
|
(447)
|
1,960
|
(46)
|
38,695
|
Closed-end Funds
|
11,103
|
2
|
495
|
(51)
|
11,549
|
Total AUM
|
$79,971
|
($252)
|
$4,642
|
($177)
|
$84,184
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
