Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2021
Nov 08, 2021, 16:23 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $101.6 billion as of October 31, 2021, an increase of $4.3 billion from assets under management at September 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $138 million and market appreciation of $4.4 billion, partially offset by distributions of $203 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
9/30/2021
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
10/31/2021
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$22,818
|
($366)
|
$1,118
|
$ -
|
$23,570
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
10,262
|
(129)
|
746
|
(92)
|
10,787
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,267
|
32
|
364
|
-
|
6,663
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
39,347
|
(463)
|
2,228
|
(92)
|
41,020
|
Open-end Funds
|
45,593
|
595
|
1,757
|
(62)
|
47,883
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,320
|
6
|
414
|
(49)
|
12,691
|
Total AUM
|
$97,260
|
$138
|
$4,399
|
($203)
|
$101,594
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
