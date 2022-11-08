Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2022
Nov 08, 2022, 16:20 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $80.0 billion as of October 31, 2022, an increase of $773 million from assets under management at September 30, 2022. The increase was due to market appreciation of $1.5 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $570 million and distributions of $172 million.
|
Assets Under Management
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
9/30/2022
|
Flows
|
Appreciation
|
Distributions
|
10/31/2022
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$17,974
|
($165)
|
$371
|
$ -
|
$18,180
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
7,915
|
95
|
274
|
(73)
|
8,211
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
4,978
|
131
|
140
|
-
|
5,249
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
30,867
|
61
|
785
|
(73)
|
31,640
|
Open-end Funds
|
37,346
|
(635)
|
565
|
(48)
|
37,228
|
Closed-end Funds
|
10,985
|
4
|
165
|
(51)
|
11,103
|
Total AUM
|
$79,198
|
($570)
|
$1,515
|
($172)
|
$79,971
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.
