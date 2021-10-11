Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For September 2021
Oct 11, 2021, 16:22 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $97.3 billion as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of $3.2 billion from assets under management at August 31, 2021. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.9 billion and distributions of $306 million, partially offset by net inflows of $1.1 billion.
|
Assets Under Management
|
(unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
AUM
|
Net
|
Market
|
AUM
|
By investment vehicle:
|
8/31/2021
|
Flows
|
Depreciation
|
Distributions
|
9/30/2021
|
Institutional Accounts:
|
Advisory
|
$23,435
|
$436
|
($1,053)
|
$ -
|
$22,818
|
Japan Subadvisory
|
10,978
|
(3)
|
(615)
|
(98)
|
10,262
|
Subadvisory excluding Japan
|
6,615
|
1
|
(349)
|
-
|
6,267
|
Total Institutional Accounts
|
41,028
|
434
|
(2,017)
|
(98)
|
39,347
|
Open-end Funds
|
46,721
|
613
|
(1,582)
|
(159)
|
45,593
|
Closed-end Funds
|
12,705
|
9
|
(345)
|
(49)
|
12,320
|
Total AUM
|
$100,454
|
$1,056
|
($3,944)
|
($306)
|
$97,260
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
