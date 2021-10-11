Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For September 2021

News provided by

Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Oct 11, 2021, 16:22 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $97.3 billion as of September 30, 2021, a decrease of $3.2 billion from assets under management at August 31, 2021. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $3.9 billion and distributions of $306 million, partially offset by net inflows of $1.1 billion.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

 

   AUM

 

     Net

 

Market

 

  AUM

By investment vehicle:

  8/31/2021

     Flows

Depreciation

Distributions

  9/30/2021

Institutional Accounts:




  Advisory

$23,435

$436

($1,053)

$ -

$22,818

  Japan Subadvisory

10,978

(3)

(615)

(98)

10,262

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,615

1

(349)

-

6,267

Total Institutional Accounts

41,028

434

(2,017)

(98)

39,347

Open-end Funds

46,721

613

(1,582)

(159)

45,593

Closed-end Funds

12,705

9

(345)

(49)

12,320

Total AUM

$100,454

$1,056

($3,944)

($306)

$97,260

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

Also from this source

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions for...

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI)...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics