Cohen & Steers Announces Reorganization of Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc. with and into Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boards of Directors of Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc. ("INB" or the "Acquired Fund") and Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. ("UTF" or the "Acquiring Fund") have approved the reorganization of INB with and into UTF, pursuant to which UTF would continue as the surviving fund (the "Reorganization").

In approving the Reorganization, the directors considered, among other things, each fund's investment objectives, net asset value and stock price performance, income potential and potential operating expense savings based on operational efficiencies. The Reorganization will permit fund shareholders to pursue substantially similar investment objectives in a larger fund that has a focused investment strategy and anticipated lower expenses.

INB's shareholders will be asked to vote on the Reorganization at a special meeting expected to be held on November 15, 2019. The Reorganization, if approved, is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to the required approval of shareholders of INB. More information will be contained in the proxy materials to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and mailed to INB's shareholders.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other statements that Cohen & Steers may make may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which reflect the company's current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

