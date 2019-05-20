Cohen & Steers Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Zettl has joined Cohen & Steers as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Marketing and Chief Marketing Officer. Bringing more than 25 years of financial services experience, Mr. Zettl will lead strategic marketing initiatives for all client channels and platforms worldwide.

"Paul's experience in building global investment brands will be crucial in extending the firm's position as a leading manager of listed real assets and alternative income," said Todd Glickson, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing, Product and Corporate Strategy. "In recent years, we have broadened our global footprint through the relaunch of our offshore fund lineup, entered the U.S. retirement fund market, and grown into the endowment, foundation and family office segments. This demands a more expansive marketing strategy, and we are delighted Paul is joining us to carry out that vision."

Robert Steers, Chief Executive Officer, added: "Despite challenging times for active asset managers generally, the firm has enjoyed increasing market share due to our competitive investment performance, strong independent platform and focus on in-demand strategies. This newly created role reflects our commitment to broadening our outreach to institutions and wealth channels worldwide. Paul will play a critical role in helping us to elevate that message to a growing client base."

Mr. Zettl comes to Cohen & Steers from T. Rowe Price, where he most recently served as Group Vice President, Head of Product Marketing and Offer Management. In this role, he oversaw product marketing and offer management for the U.S. intermediary business. He was also responsible for the firm's portfolio construction practice, and developed and managed value-added programs for wealth and retirement advisors and intermediaries. During his time at T. Rowe Price, he launched a global enterprise brand campaign that included cross company integrated advertising, digital experiences and associate rollout. He also led multiple diversity and inclusion initiatives within the firm, and raised awareness and visibility around issues of diversity in the broader investment advisory community.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo. Cohen & Steers UK Limited is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN458459). Cohen & Steers Japan, LLC is a registered financial instruments operator (investment advisory and agency business with the Financial Services Agency of Japan and the Kanto Local Finance Bureau No. 2857) and is a member of the Japan Investment Advisers Association.

