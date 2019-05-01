Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2019 in the amount of $0.36 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 23, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 13, 2019.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

