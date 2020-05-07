Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2020 in the amount of $0.39 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 2, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2020.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income. Our specialties include real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

