Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MIE; the "Fund"), announced today at the special meeting of stockholders that it has adjourned the meeting of stockholders until June 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The adjournment will allow additional time to solicit votes on the proposal to liquidate and dissolve the Fund.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

