Cohen Children's ranked among nation's best by US News

Cohen's highest ranking was in pediatric neurology and neurosurgery — tied for 17 th in the nation, a significant jump from last year when the hospital ranked 27 th in the nation. US News ranked Cohen 24th in the nation for its expertise in pediatric neonatology , also a marked increase from last year when the hospital was ranked 32 nd . Also noteworthy is Cohen's emergence as the 27 th nationally ranked hospital in the area of pediatric cancer , as well as its #28 in pediatric diabetes and endocrinology , an improvement from #40 a year ago.

"US News' latest survey results once again underscore this hospital's commitment to providing our patients with the very best in clinical care," said Charles Schleien, MD, senior vice president and chair of pediatric services at Northwell Health, and chair and professor of pediatrics at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. "From our clinical teams, highly-specialized nurses, social workers, Child Life staff and everyone else who serves this hospital with excellence and dedication, we work with one goal in mind -- to provide our young patients and their loved ones with the highest quality care in a compassionate and dignified environment."

The US News rankings are based on medical outcomes such as mortality and infection rates, reputation and care-related indicators such as patient volume, nurse staffing and availability of specialized programs.

Below are the other pediatric specialties in which Cohen was nationally ranked by US News:

Pulmonology 30 th

Orthopedics 32 nd

Nephrology 36 th

Gastroenterology/GI Surgery 39 th

Urology 39th (Tie)

About Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York

Founded in 1983, Cohen Children's Medical Center is a 202-bed hospital dedicated exclusively to the care of children. The specialists in the hospital's national and international programs cover an entire range of specialties. State-of-the-art care for children's medical, surgical, and dental needs are provided in both inpatient and outpatient settings. The facility is the largest provider of pediatric health services in New York State, serving 1.8 million children in Nassau and Suffolk counties, Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island and Westchester County. For the 13th consecutive year in 2019, Cohen was ranked among the nation's best children's hospitals in US News & World Report's 2019-20 "America's Best Children's Hospitals" survey, achieving top-50 rankings in nine of 10 pediatric specialties.

