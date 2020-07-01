Cohen Seglias Welcomes DC Partners Shanlon Wu and Julie Grohovsky, Announces White Collar Defense & Government Investigations Practice

"Shan and Julie are highly regarded for their knowledge and experience with white collar defense, college student defense, as well as government investigations. Their practices are in line with our firm's growth, and we are excited to build our Washington, DC footprint with them on board," said Cohen Seglias Managing Partner George Pallas . "As a team of former federal and state prosecutors with long-standing relationships with government officials, the collective capabilities of the White Collar Defense & Government Investigations Group will be a major asset to our clients."

Carusone, a former Chief Deputy Attorney General in the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office who is Chair of the Government Law & Regulatory Affairs Group and Managing Partner of the Harrisburg office, adds, "It is a pleasure to work with Shan and Julie, both of whom are top-notch in the area of white collar defense. Our team has been enhanced with deep experience from both federal and state attorney generals' offices, as well as inspector generals' offices, and is now positioned to offer clients a broad range of defense counsel in white collar, criminal, and higher education misconduct matters."

Wu and Grohovsky will reside in the firm's new office space at 900 Seventh Street, NW, Suite 725, Washington, DC, 20001.

About Shanlon Wu

Wu is a former federal prosecutor experienced in handling high-profile white collar criminal matters, student defense, and legal issues facing higher education institutions. Drawing on his experience in conducting criminal investigations and trying such cases, Wu has represented clients such as former Trump aide/political consultant Rick Gates in the Robert Mueller investigation of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort. His white collar practice involves advising individuals and companies facing investigations and prosecutions for federal and local criminal violations including health care fraud, defrauding the government, conflicts of interest, and allegations of bribery.

Wu counsels higher education institutions on investigations and policies, as well as the new Title IX regulations that go into effect in August 2020. With his significant background representing college and university students facing potential disciplinary proceedings or criminal investigations brought by institutions, Wu offers a unique perspective on the university hearing process, and the implementation of the new regulations, including the requirement for cross-examination.

Wu also pioneered the practice area of college student defense, which has grown to encompass defending college, graduate school and high school students in the face of potential disciplinary charges arising from academic misconduct, Title IX allegations and other student conduct code violations. He leads the firm's new Student Defense Group, which regularly defends students in disciplinary proceedings for academic violations including online cheating during remote exams, plagiarism, alcohol and drug violations, hazing and assault, as well as Title IX matters.

Wu served as counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno, advising her on criminal and civil investigations, e-commerce issues, congressional oversight, and legislative review, and liaised with the FBI, DEA (Criminal Division), National Institute of Justice, and the White House Counsel's office. As an Assistant United States Attorney, he served as a supervisor in the District of Columbia United States Attorney's Office, led a Police Corruption Task Force, and served as a senior supervisor on an Independent Counsel investigation regarding a Cabinet official. Wu is a legal analyst on CNN, regularly appearing to discuss notable developments on a wide variety of legal issues.

About Julie Grohovsky

Grohovsky represents crime victims in criminal, civil, and Title IX proceedings, as well as whistleblowers who bring cases under the qui tam provisions of the False Claims Act (FCA) or other laws with whistleblower provisions. She leads the firm's new False Claims Act and Whistleblower Group. Grohovsky advises individuals, particularly government workers, in investigations conducted by Inspector Generals' Offices and the Department of Justice Office of Professional Responsibility. In addition, Grohovsky regularly represents individuals and businesses involved in white collar criminal investigations and students facing criminal and disciplinary proceedings.

Grohovsky previously served as an Attorney Advisor in the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Justice, where she investigated allegations of fraud, waste, and abuse within the Department. She also served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the District of Columbia, during which time she also held the role of Director of Training and was responsible for training all of the lawyers and support staff in the largest U.S. Attorney's Office in the country.

About the White Collar Defense & Government Investigations Group

Cohen Seglias' White Collar Defense & Government Investigations Group handles queries brought by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Offices of Inspectors General, DOJ Office of Professional Responsibility, state attorneys general, state ethics commissions and other administrative boards, among others. Cohen Seglias attorneys regularly advise businesses and individuals on responding to allegations of wrongdoing, including, but not limited to, government contract fraud, mail and wire fraud, tax and securities fraud, bid-rigging, disadvantaged/minority business entity fraud, criminal import and export violations, conflicts of interest, gambling, failure to comply with mandatory reporting requirements, and smuggling.

Cohen Seglias attorneys have successfully represented individuals in industries including financial services, banking, investing, accounting, transportation, energy, scientific research, medical marijuana, information technology, non-profit, real estate, construction, and health care. The group also handles parallel investigations involving both government inquiries and internal investigations, advising on internal investigations involving financial misconduct, bidding, Title IX, research misconduct, conflict of interest in research, improper billing and marketing practices, and the misuse of company resources. Additionally, the attorneys serve institutions facing potential criminal liability arising from allegations of misconduct within the organization.

About Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman PC

Founded in 1988, Cohen Seglias is a law firm with more than 70 attorneys in offices across Washington, DC, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Kentucky, and Delaware. The firm provides client service on a national basis in areas including business transactions, commercial litigation, construction, energy & utilities, False Claims Act and whistleblowers, financial services, government contracting, government law and regulatory affairs, insurance coverage and risk management, internal investigations, labor and employment, real estate, scientific misconduct, student defense, Title IX, wealth preservation, and white collar defense and government investigations. For more information, visit www.cohenseglias.com.

SOURCE Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman PC

Related Links

http://www.cohenseglias.com

