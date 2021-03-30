Cohen Veterans Network Celebrates Military Children from Coast to Coast with #MyMilitaryKid Stories, Events and Resources

STAMFORD, Conn., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This April in honor of the Month of the Military Child, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN), a not-for-profit philanthropic organization that serves post-9/11 veterans and military families through a nationwide system of mental health clinics, is celebrating military children from coast to coast and beyond with #MyMilitaryKid stories, events, and resources. The initiative is in recognition and support of military kids' sacrifices and unique experiences.

Share stories of resilience, strength and inspiration related to military children on social media using #MyMilitaryKid. Show support for military children on social media with "April is Month of the Military Child" photo filter.

Since its inception in April 2016, CVN has provided high-quality, accessible mental health services to more than 23,000 individuals, including children. CVN treats the entire military family with non-veterans making up 48% of clients. Children comprise 14% of that group. Care is available to military families through CVN's national network of 19 Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics.

CVN is now inviting military families and supporters everywhere to participate in #MyMilitaryKid with a number of opportunities throughout April, including:

#MyMilitaryKid Stories – CVN has created Month of the Military Child themed social media filters that military family members and supporters can utilize to highlight or show support for military children. Users are encouraged to share stories of resilience, strength and inspiration related to the military children in their lives using #MyMilitaryKid.

– CVN has created Month of the Military Child themed social media filters that military family members and supporters can utilize to highlight or show support for military children. Users are encouraged to share stories of resilience, strength and inspiration related to the military children in their lives using #MyMilitaryKid Events – Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics across the country are hosting a number of free, family-friendly events open to all military families such as:

– Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics across the country are hosting a number of free, family-friendly events open to all military families such as: We Heart Our Mil – A drive thru celebration filled with food, entertainment and giveaways hosted by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at VVSD in San Diego, CA.

MilFam Virtual Improv – A fun, interactive virtual improv class fit for the whole family hosted by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center in Virginia Beach, VA .

The Original You: Thriving , Not Surviving - A webinar for military teens focused on mindfulness by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Alaska Behavioral Health in Anchorage, AK.

, - A webinar for military teens focused on mindfulness by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Alaska Behavioral Health in #MyMilitaryKid Resources – CVN has partnered with Sesame Workshop to develop a Children's Programming section on their website as part of the live and on-demand virtual hub CVN Presents. The hub features Sesame Street for Military Families resources including downloadable activity sheets and videos starring the Sesame Street Muppets. CVN has additionally developed a list of community partner organizations that provide essential support for military families on everything from education to summer camp.

"Military children are at the heart of what we do in support of military families across the country each and every day," says Cohen Veterans Network President & CEO, Dr. Anthony Hassan. "Whether it's children's play therapy, a teen support group, or a family-friendly activity in our Community Rooms, our Cohen Clinics are here to serve military children at every step of their journey. This month, and every month, we recognize and celebrate military kids for their tremendous service and sacrifice."

Designed for military families, Cohen Clinics offer individual therapy for children, adolescents, and teens as well as family therapy and a number of support groups. Additionally, each clinic hosts child and family-friendly activities throughout the year including movie nights, yoga and arts and crafts. Mental health services are available to military family members and veterans for a variety of mental health challenges including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems.

The #MyMilitaryKid social media filters, complete list of events and resources are available at cohenveteransnetwork.org/mymilitarykid.

B-roll of Cohen Clinic children's play therapy and family therapy is available here.

ABOUT THE COHEN VETERANS NETWORK

Cohen Veterans Network is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit, clinically integrated mental health system for post-9/11 veterans and military families. CVN focuses on improving mental health outcomes, operating a network of outpatient mental health clinics for veterans and military families in high-need communities, in which trained clinicians deliver holistic, evidence-based care to treat mental health conditions. Learn more about CVN here.

