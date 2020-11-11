Cohen Veterans Network Now Supports Military Families Across Globe via New Platform

"Stress and worry are very real issues for military families both in the United States and abroad" - Dr. Anthony Hassan. Tweet this

"We know that stress and worry are very real issues for military families both in the United States and abroad. This dynamic online course will give those in need the techniques to deal with these problems at their own pace and whenever they need the help," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, President & CEO of Cohen Veterans Network. "We are thankful to Blue Star Families for contributing to the development of the content and reaching military families across the globe who may lack accessible mental health resources."

In partnership with Blue Star Families, CVN's Clinical Training team designed the course to support the unique needs of military families around the globe. The course uses a research-based approach made up of brief modules designed to fit into small windows of time. More information about the course is available here . CVN will partner with BSF and several other military-family focused non-profit organizations to disseminate the educational course to those who may be in need.

"We are thrilled to partner with CVN on this project. Their evidence-based approach to care will serve military families very well no matter where they are currently living," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO, Blue Star Families. "The challenges military families are facing are very real and constantly evolving. This online course will be there when needed."

SOURCE Cohen Veterans Network

Related Links

http://www.cohenveteransnetwork.org

