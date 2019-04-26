Cohen Veterans Network Partners with Hope For The Warriors for Initiative to Provide Lunches to Military Children

As part of Hope For the Warriors' Military Child Healthy Lunch Tote Drive Initiative, nearly 150 CVN staff members packed things like fig bars, almonds, and granola bars for the children of military families. The packaging was done as part of a volunteer event during CVN's 2 nd Annual Meeting in New York City, where leaders and staff members from each of its Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinics across the nation joined in a two-day learning and networking conference.

"CVN's Annual Meeting provides us with the perfect opportunity to discuss our ongoing innovative efforts to change the future of mental health care nationwide. However, we also like to use this time to roll up our sleeves and further support the communities we serve," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, CEO of CVN. "We are so pleased to be able to partner with organizations like Hope For The Warriors to give back to military families."

CVN worked with Hope For The Warriors to identify and distribute lunch totes geared toward elementary-school aged children and teenagers in communities along the east coast where there are currently five Cohen Clinic locations: starting with the Cohen Clinic at NYU Langone Health in New York City to the Cohen Clinic at Cape Fear Valley in Fayetteville, NC.

Hope For The Warriors provides a full cycle of care to restore self, family, and hope to post-9/11 service members, their families, and families of the fallen. According to the organization, healthy meals and snacks are always a welcomed addition to children's packed lunches. The lunch tote drive is an easy, yet meaningful, hands-on way to give back to military families.

"Working with partners, like the Cohen Veterans Network, is necessary to fully address the ever-evolving needs of our country's post-9/11 veterans and their families," said Emma Walsh, Hope For The Warriors Chief Impact Officer. "Both CVN and HOPE offer complex, yet complimentary integrated services that provide holistic care."

For more information about The Cohen Veterans Network, visit www.cohenveteransnetwork.org and to learn more about Hope For The Warriors, visit www.hopeforthewarriors.org

