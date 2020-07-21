Cohen Veterans Network to Open its First Mental Health Clinic for Veterans and Military Families in Oklahoma

STAMFORD, Conn., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In another step toward meeting the $275M commitment set forth by financier-philanthropist Steven A. Cohen to help reduce veteran suicide and increase care for military families, Cohen Veterans Network (CVN) has committed to opening a clinic in Lawton, OK this fall.

More than 6,000 post-9/11 veterans, their families, as well as more than 12,000 family members of active-duty service men and women in the area will be eligible for care at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic located at 4202 S.W. Lee Blvd in Lawton.

CVN's partner for this clinic is Red Rock Behavioral Health Services, an Oklahoma City-based not-for-profit agency that started over 44 years ago with a small grass-roots group of individuals and a budget of $50,000. Today, Red Rock provides behavioral health services to about 16,000 clients each year across 24 sites serving over 20 counties in Oklahoma.

"We are thrilled to enter an area of critical need in Oklahoma. Our model of care is a perfect fit for this location and will be delivered by an excellent partner – Red Rock – with vast experience in the community," said Dr. Anthony Hassan, President & CEO of CVN. "We understand the options for care for veterans and their families – as well as families of those still serving – are limited in this market, and we are here to help fill those gaps."

In addition to providing care to those within reach of the Lawton location, the new Cohen Clinic will offer telehealth services state-wide to more than 100,000 potential clients. CVN Telehealth is face-to-face video therapy where the client can receive treatment from the privacy and comfort of their own home.

"Red Rock is excited and honored to be a partner with Cohen Veterans Network. We understand that veterans who have served since the September 11, 2001 attacks have unique challenges. Red Rock is committed to providing the highest quality of care using evidenced based treatment to meet the needs of our veterans in Oklahoma."

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Red Rock will begin serving clients in fall 2020.

CVN offers brief, client-centered therapy for a variety of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, adjustment issues, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children's behavioral problems. Learn more about how the network cares for clients here.

Cohen Veterans Network currently has 16 clinics in operation and plans to open three more clinics in 2020.

