Cohere Cyber Secure announces Fully Integrated "Cyber-Managed Security as a Service" Targeting High-Demand Enterprises in Healthcare and Financial Services

Steven Francesco , Cohere Chairman & CEO, states: "There is no dominant end-to-end cyber security managed service provider in the market today, and the void between corporate and cyber requirements continues to expand. Auditors, regulators, partners and customers all want to see evidence that institutions are meeting regulatory and IT security standards. We are excited to be offering an all-encompassing, end-to-end cyber security solution for our financial services and healthcare clients."

Cyber SIEM™ is Cohere's protective core system for monitoring and managing potential cyber threats, both on-premise and in the cloud. The solution delivers a 360º view of an IT environment and addresses key security concerns including vulnerability assessment and risk management, threat detection, real-time network device monitoring, incident response, and regulatory reporting.

With hundreds of security and privacy related standards and regulations, it can be difficult and expensive for mid-size firms to keep up with the evolving compliance and governance standards. Cohere's managed cybersecurity services will target high demand enterprises in the financial services and health care, industries that require state-of-the-art IT environments and a deep understanding of regulatory requirements by their Managed Service Provider.



To speed deployment, Cohere is bringing to market a series of pre-configured cyber run-time templates, combined with sophisticated AI tools, to verify deployments, identify red flags and correlate events across all security rules and use cases. The SIEM auditing, which is tightly coupled to the critical processes for reporting, incident management and security planning, will ensure timely compliance with the demands from governmental agencies such as NY DFS, FINRA, SEC, and HIPAA.

About Cohere Cyber Secure, LLC



Cohere Cyber Secure LLC is a trusted, single-source provider of technology solutions including, Cyber Security, Unified Communications, Managed IT Services and Cloud Hosting. From its worldwide headquarters in New York City and Canada headquarters in Toronto, Ontario, the Company maintains data center facilities strategically located throughout North America as well as pivotal global locations. Cohere's service offerings include Cloud/Hosted Services (IaaS), Next-Gen VoIP telephony, Unified Communications, Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery (DRaaS), and fully outsourced IT asset management.



Additionally, Cohere performs cyber protection assessments and advises companies on regulatory compliance requirements. Cohere's enhanced solutions and dedicated staff simplify the everyday challenges of complex business technologies. Cohere's clients include global enterprises that demand high availability, operating diversity, with tailored IT solutions supported by a highly trained staff of professionals.

