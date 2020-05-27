Coherent, Inc. Reports Second Fiscal Quarter Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ, COHR), one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions in a broad range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications, today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended April 4, 2020.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Apr. 4, 2020

Dec. 28, 2019

Mar. 30, 2019

Apr. 4, 2020

Mar. 30, 2019 GAAP Results

















(in millions, except per share data)

















Net sales $ 293.1



$ 320.8



$ 372.9



$ 613.9



$ 756.0

Net income (loss) $ (418.9)



$ 5.8



$ 20.8



$ (413.1)



$ 56.3

Diluted EPS $ (17.39)



$ 0.24



$ 0.85



$ (17.19)



$ 2.31





















Non-GAAP Results

















(in millions, except per share data)















Net income $ 14.8



$ 20.7



$ 39.2



$ 35.5



$ 90.3

Diluted EPS $ 0.61



$ 0.86



$ 1.61



$ 1.47



$ 3.70



SECOND FISCAL QUARTER DETAILS

For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Coherent announced net sales of $293.1 million and net loss, on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, of $418.9 million, or $17.39 per diluted share. The net loss includes $424.3 million, net of tax, in non-cash goodwill and other impairment charges, primarily related to the impairment of all goodwill and certain long-lived assets in our Industrial Lasers & Systems segment.

These results compare to net sales of $372.9 million and net income of $20.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and net sales of $320.8 million and net income of $5.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 was $14.8 million, or $0.61 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $39.2 million, or $1.61 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $20.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three months ended April 4, 2020, December 28, 2019 and March 30, 2019 and six months ended April 4, 2020 and March 30, 2019 appear in the financial statements portion of this release under the heading "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP net income (loss)."

Effective September 29, 2019, Coherent adopted ASC 842 - Lease Accounting and applied the new guidance to all leases existing as of the date of adoption. Coherent reported results for the first and second quarters of fiscal 2020 that reflect the application of ASC 842, while prior period amounts have not been adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with its historical lease accounting.

"During these unprecedented times, Coherent is demonstrating enduring stability," said Andy Mattes, Coherent President and CEO. "We have a solid financial foundation and our product portfolio positions us well for opportunities across numerous long-term resilient markets, including flat panel display, semiconductor, defense and medical instrumentation. Even with a challenging macroeconomic environment we were able to deliver and improve on an already strong balance sheet with an increase in our cash balance by approximately 20 million dollars from the December quarter. Cash preservation will continue to be management's focus, while simultaneously driving smart investments in our future products and technologies. We enter the second half of the fiscal year with confidence in our long-term business outlook and with a commitment to ensuring the safety of our employees, serving our customers, and supporting the communities we are part of."

Summarized statement of operations information is as follows (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Apr. 4, 2020

Dec. 28, 2019

Mar. 30, 2019

Apr. 4, 2020

Mar. 30, 2019



















Net sales $ 293,147



$ 320,771



$ 372,860



$ 613,918



$ 756,006

Cost of sales(A)(B)(C)(D)(E) 199,036



211,518



242,143



410,554



475,939

Gross profit 94,111



109,253



130,717



203,364



280,067

Operating expenses:

















Research & development(A)(B)(E) 29,794



28,680



30,461



58,474



59,403

Selling, general & administrative(A)(B)(E)(F) 61,307



68,551



69,463



129,858



134,020

Goodwill and other impairment charges(G) 451,025



—



—



451,025



—

Amortization of intangible assets(C) 1,296



1,432



1,926



2,728



4,966

Total operating expenses 543,422



98,663



101,850



642,085



198,389

Income (loss) from operations (449,311)



10,590



28,867



(438,721)



81,678

Other expense, net(B)(E) (5,663)



(3,034)



(4,252)



(8,697)



(13,403)

Income (loss) before income taxes (454,974)



7,556



24,615



(447,418)



68,275

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (H) (36,061)



1,763



3,865



(34,298)



11,975

Net income (loss) $ (418,913)



$ 5,793



$ 20,750



$ (413,120)



$ 56,300





















Net income (loss) per share:

















Basic $ (17.39)



$ 0.24



$ 0.86



$ (17.19)



$ 2.32

Diluted $ (17.39)



$ 0.24



$ 0.85



$ (17.19)



$ 2.31





















Shares used in computations:

















Basic 24,095



23,971



24,232



24,033



24,250

Diluted 24,095



24,160



24,332



24,033



24,402



(A) Stock-based compensation expense included in operating results is summarized below (all footnote amounts are unaudited, in thousands, except per share data):

Stock-based compensation expense Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Apr. 4, 2020

Dec. 28, 2019

Mar. 30, 2019

Apr. 4, 2020

Mar. 30, 2019 Cost of sales $ 1,011



$ 1,182



$ 1,172



$ 2,193



$ 2,409

Research & development 894



561



783



1,455



1,433

Selling, general & administrative 6,993



6,049



7,049



13,042



13,038

Impact on income (loss) from operations $ 8,898



$ 7,792



$ 9,004



$ 16,690



$ 16,880





For the fiscal quarters ended April 4, 2020, December 28, 2019 and March 30, 2019, the impact on net income (loss), net of tax was $7,892 ($0.33 per diluted share), $6,936 ($0.29 per diluted share) and $7,543 ($0.31 per diluted share), respectively. For the six months ended April 4, 2020 and March 30, 2019, the impact on net income (loss), net of tax was $14,828 ($0.61 per diluted share) and $14,186 ($0.58 per diluted share), respectively.



(B) Changes in deferred compensation plan liabilities are included in cost of sales and operating expenses while gains and losses on deferred compensation plan assets are included in other income (expense), net. Deferred compensation expense (benefit) included in operating results is summarized below:

Deferred compensation expense (benefit) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Apr. 4, 2020

Dec. 28, 2019

Mar. 30, 2019

Apr. 4, 2020

Mar. 30, 2019 Cost of sales $ (5)



$ 113



$ 62



$ 108



$ (33)

Research & development (213)



243



118



30



(168)

Selling, general & administrative (1,176)



1,799



1,155



623



(557)

Impact on income (loss) from operations $ (1,394)



$ 2,155



$ 1,335



$ 761



$ (758)





For the fiscal quarters ended April 4, 2020, December 28, 2019 and March 30, 2019, the impact on other expense, net from gains or losses on deferred compensation plan assets was expense of $1,364, income of $2,292 and income of $1,250, respectively. For the six months ended April 4, 2020 and March 30, 2019, the impact on other expense, net from gains or losses on deferred compensation plan assets was income of $929 and expense of $823, respectively.



(C) Amortization of intangibles is included in cost of sales and operating expenses as summarized below:

Amortization of intangibles Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Apr. 4, 2020

Dec. 28, 2019

Mar. 30, 2019

Apr. 4, 2020

Mar. 30, 2019 Cost of sales $ 10,611



$ 10,880



$ 12,106



$ 21,491



$ 24,133

Amortization of intangible assets 1,296



1,432



1,926



2,728



4,966

Impact on income (loss) from operations $ 11,907



$ 12,312



$ 14,032



$ 24,219



$ 29,099





For the fiscal quarters ended April 4, 2020, December 28, 2019 and March 30, 2019, the impact on net income (loss), net of tax was $8,660 ($0.36 per diluted share), $8,942 ($0.37 per diluted share), and $10,022 ($0.41 per diluted share), respectively. For the six months ended April 4, 2020 and March 30, 2019, the impact on net income (loss), net of tax was $17,602 ($0.73 per diluted share) and $20,840 ($0.85 per diluted share), respectively.



(D) For the six months ended March 30, 2019, the impact of inventory step-up costs related to acquisitions was $456 ($353 net of tax ($0.01 per diluted share)).



(E) For the fiscal quarters ended April 4, 2020, December 28, 2019 and March 30, 2019, the impact of restructuring charges was $1,079 ($798 net of tax ($0.03 per diluted share)), $933 ($666 net of tax ($0.03 per diluted share)), and $880 ($768 net of tax ($0.03 per diluted share)), respectively. For the six months ended April 4, 2020 and March 30, 2019, the impact of restructuring charges was $2,012 ($1,464 net of tax ($0.06 per diluted share)) and $1,356 ($1,119 net of tax ($0.05 per diluted share)), respectively.



(F) For the fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2019 and six months ended April 4, 2020, selling, general & administrative expense includes a legal settlement related to an asset recovery of $1,365 ($1,106 net of tax ($0.05 per diluted share)).



(G) For the fiscal quarter ended April 4, 2020, goodwill and other impairment charges included a $327,203 ($327,203 net of tax ($13.58 per diluted share)) charge for impairment of goodwill, a $121,350 ($94,651 net of tax ($3.92 per diluted share)) charge for impairment of long-lived assets and a $2,472 ($2,472 net of tax ($0.10 per diluted share)) charge for impairment of an investment. For the six months ended April 4, 2020, goodwill and other impairment charges included a $327,203 ($327,203 net of tax ($13.64 per diluted share)) charge for impairment of goodwill, a $121,350 ($94,651 net of tax ($3.92 per diluted share)) charge for impairment of long-lived assets and a $2,472 ($2,472 net of tax ($0.10 per diluted share)) charge for impairment of an investment.



(H) The fiscal quarters ended April 4, 2020 and December 28, 2019 included non-recurring income tax net benefit of ($7,612 ($0.31 per diluted share) and non-recurring income tax net expense of $149 ($0.01 per diluted share), respectively. The fiscal quarters ended April 4, 2020, December 28, 2019 and March 30, 2019 included a benefit of $314 ($0.01 per diluted share), a benefit of $714 ($0.03 per diluted share) and a charge of $123 ($0.01 per diluted share) of excess tax charges (benefits) for employee stock-based compensation, respectively. The six months ended April 4, 2020 included non-recurring income tax net benefit of ($7,463 ($0.31 per diluted share). The six months ended April 4, 2020 and March 30, 2019 included $1,028 ($0.04 per diluted share) and $2,475 ($0.10 per diluted share) of excess tax benefits for employee stock-based compensation, respectively.

Summarized balance sheet information is as follows (unaudited, in thousands):



Apr. 4, 2020

Sep. 28, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments $ 370,071



$ 306,745

Accounts receivable, net 202,699



267,553

Inventories 457,358



442,530

Prepaid expenses and other assets 89,045



77,993

Total current assets 1,119,173



1,094,821

Property and equipment, net 242,858



323,434

Other assets 363,346



664,914

Total assets $ 1,725,377



$ 2,083,169









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings $ 16,275



$ 14,863

Accounts payable 62,029



51,531

Other current liabilities 182,990



173,920

Total current liabilities 261,294



240,314

Other long-term liabilities 590,653



558,119

Total stockholders' equity 873,430



1,284,736

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,725,377



$ 2,083,169



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP net income (loss) (unaudited, in thousands, (other than per share data), net of tax):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Apr. 4, 2020

Dec. 28, 2019

Mar. 30, 2019

Apr. 4, 2020

Mar. 30, 2019 GAAP net income (loss) $ (418,913)



$ 5,793



$ 20,750



$ (413,120)



$ 56,300

Stock-based compensation expense 7,892



6,936



7,543



14,828



14,186

Amortization of intangible assets 8,660



8,942



10,022



17,602



20,840

Restructuring charges 798



666



768



1,464



1,119

Non-recurring tax expense (benefit) (7,612)



149



—



(7,463)



—

Tax charge (benefit) from stock-based compensation expense (314)



(714)



123



(1,028)



(2,475)

Goodwill and other impairment/asset charges (recoveries) 424,326



(1,106)



—



423,220



—

Purchase accounting step-up —



—



—



—



353

Non-GAAP net income $ 14,837



$ 20,666



$ 39,206



$ 35,503



$ 90,323

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 0.61



$ 0.86



$ 1.61



$ 1.47



$ 3.70



RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined under the Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include the statements in this press release that relate to whether the Company's stability will be enduring, confidence in the Company's business outlook, the Company's focus on cash preservation and investment and whether the markets served by the company's products will be resilient. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Coherent and its business, including the aforementioned forward-looking statements, are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks associated with the recovery of global and regional economies from the negative effects of COVID-19 and related private and public sector measures; the impact of COVID-19 related matters on our business; global demand, acceptance and adoption of our products; the worldwide demand for flat panel displays and adoption of OLED for mobile displays; the pricing and availability of OLED displays; the demand for and use of our products in commercial applications; our ability to generate sufficient cash to fund capital spending or debt repayment; our successful implementation of our customer design wins; our and our customers' exposure to risks associated with worldwide economic conditions; our customers' ability to cancel long-term purchase orders; the ability of our customers to forecast their own end markets; our ability to accurately forecast future periods; continued timely availability of products and materials from our suppliers; our ability to timely ship our products and our customers' ability to accept such shipments; our ability to have our customers qualify our products; worldwide government economic policies, including trade relations between the United States and China; our ability to manage our expanded operations; our ability to successfully transfer the manufacturing of our High Power Fiber Lasers and related business and operations between facilities; our ability to successfully manage our planned site consolidation projects and other cost reduction programs and to achieve the related anticipated savings and improved operational efficiencies; and other risks identified in Coherent's SEC filings. Readers are encouraged to refer to the risk disclosures and critical accounting policies described in Coherent's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, including the risks identified in today's financial press release, as applicable and as filed from time-to-time.

Founded in 1966, Coherent, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions in a broad range of scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.

