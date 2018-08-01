Coherent, Inc. to Present at Oppenheimer's 3rd Annual Midwest Corporate Access Day in Chicago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer John Ambroseo, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Palatnik, will participate in the Oppenheimer 3rd Annual Midwest Corporate Access Day in Chicago on August 15, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago, IL.

Founded in 1966, Coherent, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions for scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at http://www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.

SOURCE Coherent, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.coherent.com

