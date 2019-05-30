Coherent, Inc. to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer John Ambroseo, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Palatnik, will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 12, 2019 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA. A live webcast will be available at 9:10 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at http://wsw.com/webcast/stifel17/cohr/ and will be available for replay for 90 days.

Founded in 1966, Coherent, Inc. is one of the world's leading providers of lasers, laser-based technologies and laser-based system solutions for scientific, commercial and industrial customers. Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is part of the Russell 1000 and Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index. For more information about Coherent, visit the company's website at http://www.coherent.com for product and financial updates.

