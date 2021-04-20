Coil brings Web Monetization to Samsung Internet

Galaxy owners around the globe can now download and install the Coil Add-on from the Galaxy Store to use their existing Coil membership or sign up for a flat rate of $5 per month. Once installed and activated, the Coil Add-on automatically detects web monetized sites and then anonymously streams micropayments to the creators' digital wallets for every second Coil Members read, watch and listen.

"Today's launch is another big step forward for creators, developers, publishers and platforms around the globe who are seeking alternative and additive sources of revenue in the face of ad blockers and site-by-site subscription fatigue," said Stefan Thomas, CEO and Founder of Coil. "It's also a win for consumers who want an easy way to pay for content and support creators without sacrificing their privacy or suffering through distracting ads and paywalls."

By using open Web Monetization technology, Coil is providing an alternative and additive way for creators, developers, publishers and platforms to monetize their content and offer premium experiences, like ad-free browsing and exclusive content. For consumers and fans, Coil is providing a single way to access premium content experiences and support their favorite creators and content providers on the web.

For more information about Coil, please visit coil.com and follow on Twitter ( @Coil) .

About Coil

Coil was founded in 2018 to build a better business model for the Web. Coil makes it easy for creators, publishers and platforms to monetize their content across the internet, and provides an alternative to advertising and site-by-site subscription models. As Coil Members enjoy content, Coil uses a proposed open web standard called Web Monetization to stream micropayments to individual creators and websites in real time. In 2019, Coil, in collaboration with Mozilla and Creative Commons, launched the $100 million Grant for the Web to boost open, fair and inclusive standards and innovation in Web Monetization. Coil also invested $20 million in Imgur, the community-powered entertainment platform reaching 300 million people each month.

