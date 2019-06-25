COIMA SGR Sells Energy Park in Milan

MILAN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- COIMA SGR S.p.A. today announced the sale of Energy Park, a LEED Platinum business mark located in Milan's outskirts, fully let to primary-standing international corporates such as Nokia, SAP, Esprinet, and Stanley Black&Decker. COIMA SGR sold Energy Park to an investment fund, whose investor is a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group ("Starwood Capital"), a global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy investments.

Starwood Capital was advised by Knight Frank Italia and Allen & Overy.

COIMA SGR was advised by DLA Piper, Studio BIP, LED TAXAND, BNP Paribas RE Advisory and GVA Redilco.

About Starwood Capital Group

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 13 offices in five countries around the world, and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised $45 billion of equity capital, and currently has in excess of $60 billion of assets under management. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 27 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

About COIMA SGR S.p.A.

COIMA SGR, authorized by Banca d'Italia in 2007, is an independent leader in the asset management of real estate investment funds on behalf of Italian and international institutional investors. Today, COIMA SGR manages 22 real estate investment funds, with over Euro 5 billion in fully operational investments, including management mandates, and counts within its portfolio over 150 properties, including over 40 LEED certified or pre-certified buildings.

