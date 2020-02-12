Coin Cell Batteries (LR, SR, CR, ZnAIR) Industry Outlook, 2027 - Analysis on OEM Demand, Retail, and Other Applications

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coin Cell Batteries Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall Coin Cell Batteries market worldwide was valued at US$ 3.89 billion in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 0.45% during the forecast period.



The overall coin cell batteries market is dependent upon traditional as well as smart devices. The booming electronic devices market has also contributed to the coin cell batteries market. Coin cell batteries are button-sized cells shaped as a squat cylinder typically 5 to 25 mm in diameter and 1 to 6 mm high. These battery cells are single-cell, primarily cell batteries and are disposable. Further, increased use in computers and gaming devices is driving the coin cell batteries. As a result of these factors, we are expecting a stagnant growth in the coin cell batteries market during the forecast period.



Based on application type, retail shall contribute more than 50% to the total revenue of the coin cell batteries market. Wrist-watches and batteries are run toys comprised of a large portion of total revenue in retail. On account of the decrease in the production of traditional watches, the coin cell batteries market is also sluggish. Further, the use of battery coin cells in a smartwatch, hearing devices, pocket calculators will somehow maintain the pace of the coin cell batteries market. Coin cell batteries are replaceable which makes the devices easy to use. This increases the demand for such devices. Due to these factors, retail shall drive the growth of the Coin Cell Batteries market during the forecast period.



Based on geography, North America has led the Coin Cell Batteries market. The increased focus on the linking and digitization of future products and services has boosted the growth of the coin cell batteries market in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the coin cell batteries market growth during the forecast period. The growing adoption of smart devices in Asia-Pacific shall further drive the market. Further, changing the lifestyle and adoption of smart technologies is the new trend in the region. As a result of these factors, Asia Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Sony, Maxell, Panasonic, Renata Batteries, Rayovac, Toshiba, Varta Microbattery, GP Batteries, Vinnic, Nanfu, TTMQ, EVE Energy, Golden Power Hongkong, Camelion Battery, and others.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Coin Cell Batteries Market

2.1.1 Global Coin Cell Batteries Market, by Product, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.1.2 Global Coin Cell Batteries Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.1.3 Global Coin Cell Batteries Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Coin Cell Batteries Vendors, 2018



Chapter 4 Global Coin Cell Batteries Market, by Product

4.1 Overview

4.2 LR

4.3 SR

4.4 CR

4.5 ZnAIR



Chapter 5 Global Coin Cell Batteries Market, by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 OEM Demand

5.3 Retail

5.4 Others



Chapter 6 North America Coin Cell Batteries Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 7 Europe Coin Cell Batteries Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Coin Cell Batteries Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Coin Cell Batteries Market Analysis, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Sony

10.2 Maxell

10.3 Panasonic

10.4 Renata Batteries

10.5 Rayovac

10.6 Toshiba

10.7 Varta Microbattery

10.8 GP Batteries

10.9 Vinnic

10.10 Nanfu

10.11 TTMQ

10.12 EVE Energy

10.13 Golden Power

10.14 Camelion Battery



