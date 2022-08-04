Coin Sorter Market Size to Grow by USD 1.55 billion, BCASH ELECTRONICS CO. LTD. and Crane Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: Accurate counting of coins

Market Challenge: Increased number of card transactions

Market Segmentation

By type, the small-size coin sorter segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of coins of different sizes that can be handled with the help of small-size sorters and the large popularity of such sorters in the retail industry.

APAC will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the coin sorter market in APAC.

Vendor Analysis

The coin sorter market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability, global and regional vendors focus more on innovation and technological advancements.

Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., BCASH ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., Cassida Corp., Crane Co., CTcoin AS, De La Rue Plc, Giesecke Devrient GmbH, Glory Ltd., GRGBanking, Hilton Trading Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Julong Co. Ltd., KLOPP Coin Inc., Nadex Coins, Royal Sovereign International Inc., Safescan BV, Semacon Business Machines Inc., Suzhou Ribao Technology Co. Ltd., SUZOHAPP, TaskFile, and Teachers Choice are some of the main players in the market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

BCASH ELECTRONICS CO. LTD. - The company offers coin sorter products such as CS2000-9P, CS2000-7P, and Detector L90C.

The company offers coin sorter products such as CS2000-9P, CS2000-7P, and Detector L90C. Crane Co. - The company offers coin sorter products such as JetSort 1000, JetSort 2000, and JetSort 3000.

The company offers coin sorter products such as JetSort 1000, JetSort 2000, and JetSort 3000. CTcoin AS - The company offers coin sorter products such as Zebra coin counter/sorter and Pelican coin counter/sorter.

The company offers coin sorter products such as Zebra coin counter/sorter and Pelican coin counter/sorter. De La Rue Plc - The company offers coin sorter products such as DLR 9000 single note inspection machines and the DLR 7000 and cobra banknote processing machines.

The company offers coin sorter products such as DLR 9000 single note inspection machines and the DLR 7000 and cobra banknote processing machines. Giesecke Devrient GmbH - The company offers coin sorter solutions such as Coin 100/120, Coin 200, and Coin 300.

Coin Sorter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.55 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., BCASH ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., Cassida Corp., Crane Co., CTcoin AS, De La Rue Plc, Giesecke Devrient GmbH, Glory Ltd., GRGBanking, Hilton Trading Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Julong Co. Ltd., KLOPP Coin Inc., Nadex Coins, Royal Sovereign International Inc., Safescan BV, Semacon Business Machines Inc., Suzhou Ribao Technology Co. Ltd., SUZOHAPP, TaskFile, and Teachers Choice Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Small size coin sorter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Small size coin sorter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Small size coin sorter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Small size coin sorter - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Small size coin sorter - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Medium size coin sorter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Medium size coin sorter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Medium size coin sorter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Medium size coin sorter - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Medium size coin sorter - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Large size coin sorter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Large size coin sorter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Large size coin sorter - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Large size coin sorter - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Large size coin sorter - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BCASH ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

Exhibit 93: BCASH ELECTRONICS CO. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 94: BCASH ELECTRONICS CO. LTD. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: BCASH ELECTRONICS CO. LTD. - Key offerings

10.4 Crane Co.

Exhibit 96: Crane Co. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Crane Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Crane Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Crane Co. - Segment focus

10.5 CTcoin AS

Exhibit 100: CTcoin AS - Overview



Exhibit 101: CTcoin AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: CTcoin AS - Key offerings

10.6 De La Rue Plc

Exhibit 103: De La Rue Plc - Overview



Exhibit 104: De La Rue Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 105: De La Rue Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: De La Rue Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Giesecke Devrient GmbH

Exhibit 107: Giesecke Devrient GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 108: Giesecke Devrient GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Giesecke Devrient GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Giesecke Devrient GmbH - Segment focus

10.8 Glory Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Glory Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Glory Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Glory Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Glory Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Glory Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 GRGBanking

Exhibit 116: GRGBanking - Overview



Exhibit 117: GRGBanking - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: GRGBanking - Key offerings

10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 119: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Royal Sovereign International Inc.

Exhibit 123: Royal Sovereign International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Royal Sovereign International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Royal Sovereign International Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Suzhou Ribao Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Suzhou Ribao Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Suzhou Ribao Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Suzhou Ribao Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

