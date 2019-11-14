CoinAll discount token sale is oversubscribed, DEEP surges over 100% after getting listed

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinAll, the world's leading digital asset exchange, officially started the discount token sale campaign on November 11. Plenty of users have joined this program, and the total subscription allotment is 75,644,031 DEEP which is much more than the supply of 62,500,000 in this session. Moreover, after DEEP gets listed on CoinAll from 17:00, the token price maximum surges 114%, indicating the strong user base and liquidity on the exchange.

The newly established discount token sale program is named "Outlets", which is one of the campaigns under the umbrella of "Star project" on CoinAll. As a strategic partner of OKEx, CoinAll has been committed to promoting the healthy and orderly development of the blockchain industry, creating a safe, efficient, and dedicated blockchain asset platform for investors. Thus, Star Project aims to build a fair, open and transparent online project-showcase platform to provide blockchain entrepreneurs with one-stop services, from project initiation to seed user acquisition, so that investors can find high-potential asset projects at an earlier stage and with reasonable valuation. Therefore, the "Outlets" program is created to keep the users' interests as much as possible because they can enjoy the privileges to purchase cheaper tokens compared with their market price with some discount.

The project DeepCloud AI is building an AI-driven decentralized cloud computing platform for running decentralized applications, IoT and Web 3.0 dApps. DeepCloud AI has built a decentralized cloud fabric that enables users globally to be able to share resources online. With those resources, DeepCloud AI is also building a suite of decentralized products called DeepSuite. All DeepCloud products, including fabric, are free as long as users stake a small amount of tokens in their DeepWallet. This serves as a utility for our decentralized fabric. In parallel, enterprise clients are able to purchase resources similar to AWS or Google Cloud.

